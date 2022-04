EDITOR'S NOTE: Anna Eversdyke, a sophomore at Alliance High School, has written her thoughts on the documentary film "A Most Beautiful Thing," which is based on the book of the same name written by Arshay Cooper. The book is the One Book One Community title for 2022. Cooper will visit Alliance on March 31 and April 1. Eversdyke is part of teacher Chris Schillig's AP English Language and Composition class, which viewed the documentary over several class periods.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO