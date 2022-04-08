Owner of property housing Paisan’s restaurant submits notice to tear down building

In the aftermath of the pandemic, one of the things that I’ve found most distressing is the lack of enthusiasm by many to return to work. This is especially true when it comes to those that were in the food service industry. I’m not sure where this mindset came from, but so many decided that all-of-the-sudden they were worth double, triple, ten times in compensation what they were before. It still makes me scratch my head. Anyway, I remember having a conversation with a fast-food franchise manager who opined, “This is going to backfire on people. These companies will just find a way to automate and eliminate their jobs. When they discover that they aren’t qualified to go from working the drive thru to running a Fortune 500 company overnight, they’re going to regret it.” Meet RoboBurger. RoboBurger is the name of a company and machine recently installed in Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall. Its vending machine is described on its website as the “biggest innovation in hot food vending since the invention of the microwave.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO