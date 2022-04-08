ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Owner of property housing Paisan’s restaurant submits notice to tear down building

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The owner of the property housing Paisan’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Madison has submitted a notice of intent to tear down the building, a city official confirmed Friday. In an email to News 3 Now, Matt Tucker, the director of the city’s building inspections...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torn Down#Food Drink#News 3
KSNB Local4

New owners of Papa Ray’s Pizza revamping restaurant

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Papa Ray’s Pizza was established in 1959, becoming one of the first pizza shops in Hastings. Now, a central Nebraska couple has come together as the new owners and they’re in the process of renovating the old pizza parlor. James DeBraal and Lindsay Blythe...
HASTINGS, NE
Erie Times News

Ricardo's Restaurant longtime owner Peter West dies

Peter West, who started out as a cook and worked his way up to the main owner of Ricardo's Restaurant, died Thursday. The east Erie restaurant announced his death Thursday on its Facebook page. West's daughter, Beth Geer, said Friday that West was 78 and had started working at the restaurant in the 1960s before buying it in 1989. ...
ERIE, PA
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Gardner News

There will soon be signs of hope all over downtown Winchendon

WINCHENDON — Messages of hope and positivity will soon adorn street poles throughout the downtown area. More than 20 banners created by students and other residents are part of the Seeds of Hope project, which was created by HEAL Winchendon, a community group dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of Toy Town residents. ...
WINCHENDON, MA
Cape Gazette

Staying in touch translates into increased business for restaurants

The last couple of years have brought about a number of changes in restaurant operations. I know that’s an understatement … but what I’m talking about today is the innovative ways that eateries can track and incentivize loyal customers. The key is that these systems don’t require any substantial data entry on the part of the restaurant, saving on labor while giving loyal guests more reasons to return for happy hour, breakfast, lunch or dinner.
RESTAURANTS
country1037fm.com

Is This The Future Of Fast Food?

In the aftermath of the pandemic, one of the things that I’ve found most distressing is the lack of enthusiasm by many to return to work. This is especially true when it comes to those that were in the food service industry. I’m not sure where this mindset came from, but so many decided that all-of-the-sudden they were worth double, triple, ten times in compensation what they were before. It still makes me scratch my head. Anyway, I remember having a conversation with a fast-food franchise manager who opined, “This is going to backfire on people. These companies will just find a way to automate and eliminate their jobs. When they discover that they aren’t qualified to go from working the drive thru to running a Fortune 500 company overnight, they’re going to regret it.” Meet RoboBurger. RoboBurger is the name of a company and machine recently installed in Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall. Its vending machine is described on its website as the “biggest innovation in hot food vending since the invention of the microwave.”
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy