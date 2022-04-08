ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Norton Rose snags antitrust partner with Big Tech track record

By David Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2qOK_0f3xFIxk00

(Reuters) - Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has hired a Covington & Burling antitrust partner who has represented Microsoft Corp, Walt Disney Co and Facebook in multi-billion dollar deals.

Miranda Cole said the size of Norton Rose Fulbright's antitrust practice was a draw. The firm said it has more than 150 antitrust and competition lawyers across 20 countries.

At Covington, Cole represented Microsoft as the tech giant executed its biggest gaming acquisition at the time in 2020 -- the $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media. ZeniMax owns multiple video game studios that make and publish games in the Doom, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series.

Cole represented Walt Disney Co in its $71 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets, bringing the "X-Men," "Avatar" and "Simpsons" franchises under its banner.

She also represented Facebook in its $1 billion acquisition of Instagram and its $19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp.

Cole said that given the UK's exit from the European Union, law firms will need teams who can cover both the EU and UK competition authorities in parallel.

"You need to be able to pivot your capacity in the cases as you do them," Cole said.

U.S. and international law firms have been beefing up their antitrust practices for the past several months.

In April alone, Kirkland & Ellis has hired a former Allen & Overy partner, while Latham & Watkins took on the former leader of the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Vietnam automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO to fund expansion

HAIPHONG, April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Thursday its Singapore-based holding company had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators, as it plans spending of $4 billion on its first U.S. factory complex. VinFast, which became the first fully fledged domestic car maker...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

How Big Tech lost the antitrust battle with Europe

Andy Yen has big dreams for ProtonMail, the secure email service he founded in 2014 that now has 50 million users worldwide. One day, he hopes, it could be a rival to Gmail, the communications behemoth owned by Google, which boasts over 1.5 billion users. But he says Proton can...
BUSINESS
The Verge

EU targets Big Tech with sweeping new antitrust legislation

The EU has unveiled its biggest ever legislative effort to balance competition in the tech world. The new Digital Markets Act, or DMA, is intended to rein in the power of the largest tech corporations and allow smaller entities to compete with the mostly US-based firms. So far, the EU has tackled antitrust issues on a case-by-case basis, but the DMA is intended to introduce sweeping reforms that will address systemic issues in the whole market.
ECONOMY
Observer

Here’s Why Big Tech Antitrust Is Finally Working

This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. For years, a chorus of critics has argued Big Tech is too powerful, unaccountable, and anti-competitive. And for years, it’s seemed like they were shouting into a pillow. Antitrust legislation meandered in Congress, the tech giants continued to squeeze their competitors, and they added trillions in market cap in the process.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Big Tech#Antitrust#Covington Burling#Walt Disney Co#Fulbright#Zenimax Media#Whatsapp#The European Union#Kirkland Ellis#Allen Overy#Latham Watkins
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
AOL Corp

Walmart to hire more than 5,000 workers, add two new hubs

(Reuters) - U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc plans to hire more than 5,000 new associates globally to its tech hubs during the current fiscal year, the company said on Tuesday. The company's technology unit Walmart Global Tech would be hiring for positions such as cybersecurity professional, product manager and data scientist, among others.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

Goldman Sachs received a record 236,000 intern applications as full-time employees reject returning to the office

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Lately junior bankers at Goldman Sachs have been very vocal about their many issues with their employer, from creating a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the absurdity of their 95-hour workweek to complaining publicly about their distaste for CEO David Solomon's return-to-office plans.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Goldman Sachs sees a 38% chance of recession in the next 24 months

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of recession predictions on Wall Street over the past few months. Now, even some of the most respected U.S. investment banks have begun to sound the alarm.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Long-term US mortgage rates edge up this week to 4.72%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up again this week with the key 30-year loan rate reaching levels not seen in more than three years. The average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose to 4.72%, from 4.67% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. The average rate has jumped 1.5% in the past three months, the fastest pace of increases over that stretch of time since May 1994. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.18%.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

The psychologist working with big tech

Renée Lertzman is a psychologist who deals with climate anxiety — but she's not a therapist. She works with companies on their sustainability and ESG initiatives. She's been doing this since 2011 and thinks one of the key concepts companies need to embrace is "ambivalence," or the recognition that people often have competing and conflicting motivations when it comes to acting on behalf of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Internet Stocks Were Soaring Today

The Chinese government said it would work to stabilize markets. Chinese securities regulators are also working to prevent the delisting of Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. Chinese stocks have plunged over the last year in part due to a broad regulatory crackdown on companies in that nation. What happened. Chinese...
MARKETS
Reuters

KKR, EQT among investors eyeing stake in Germany's Stratec -sources

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Financial investors including KKR (KKR.N) and EQT (EQTAB.ST) are considering offers for a stake in listed German laboratory supplier Stratec (SBSG.DE), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. According to a report by Bloomberg, Permira (PERM.UL) and CVC are also interested in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy