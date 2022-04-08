Leslie W. Conner

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. Ten people were shot in a mass shooting on the New York subway on Tuesday morning, authorities said. A male train passenger put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then opened fire inside a subway car,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.
WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - An off-duty police officer who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was found guilty of multiple felonies on Tuesday, a notable victory for prosecutors in one of the first trials relating to the attack. According to courtdocuments, a federal jury in...
April 11 (Reuters) - Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, the city said on Monday, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. The new rule, which is set to take effect on April...
President Biden on Monday announced a ban on unlicensed firearm kits used to manufacture weapons known as ghost guns. The rule marks the latest action by the president and his administration to crack down on the proliferation of untraceable firearms. “These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals,” Biden...
WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources, the White House said. The move represents the administration's latest...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the pop star...
