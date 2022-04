The Anacortes Police Department responded to 172 calls between Friday, March 4, and Thursday, March 10. These are some of them:. • A 48-year-old Anacortes man reported that gas had possibly been stolen from his truck overnight. He said that he found his gas cap on the ground next to the truck that morning, and a gas can pour tube was sticking out of his vehicle’s fill hole. He estimated about five gallons of fuel were missing.

