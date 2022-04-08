RAW: WH PRESS BRFG: PSAKI DEFENDS VP HUGGING KBJ

Related
Biden threatened to fire Harris' staffers if he found they were spreading negative stories about VP: book
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
AOL Corp
White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she is positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe this week for urgent meetings with world counterparts on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said. Psaki's reinfection...
MSNBC host claims 'Hunter Biden story' in 2020 was ‘fact-checked’ and deemed mostly ‘nonsense’
MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire claimed Wednesday that the "Hunter Biden story" was "fact checked" and deemed mostly "nonsense" back when the story first broke in 2020, not acknowledging the laptop or its contents have since been verified. During an appearance on "Morning Joe," Lemire was asked by anchor Mika Brzezinski...
'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Jimmy Kimmel Rips 'Lies' in Trump's Sarah Palin Congressional Endorsement
"Even for Trump, it's impressive to fit three lies into an 11-word sentence," said Jimmy Kimmel as he analyzed the former president's statement on Sarah Palin.
Top Democrat Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would have been president if Obama had nominated a black woman to the Supreme Court
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’
MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'
A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Tom Homan says Biden 'intentionally unsecured' the southern border as COVID-era border policy set to expire in May
Tom Homan says Biden 'intentionally unsecured' the southern border as COVID-era border policy set to expire in May.
Biden's defense of Hunter puts Justice Department in 'untenable' position: Jonathan Turley
Fox News contributor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Monday the case for a special counsel to investigate the Biden family has become "absolutely clear" as a Delaware investigation into Hunter Biden heats up. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday insisted that President Biden...
'Morning Joe' absolves itself for Hunter Biden coverage, claims 'we asked the questions' before 2020 election
This week, the stars of MSNBC's flagship morning program "Morning Joe" dedicated a segment to what the media got wrong about the Hunter Biden story during the 2020 presidential election while seemingly attempting to whitewash their own dismissals of the New York Post report that blew the scandal wide open.
Biden meets with Trevor Reed's parents at White House
The former Marine, who has been in a Russian prison for more than two years, was arrested in Moscow in 2019 and sentenced to nine years on assault charges.
Sean Spicer Rips NBC for 'Softball' Questions Amid Report of Psaki Hiring
Former Donald Trump aide accused NBC News of asking "softball" questions in light of the news that the White House press secretary reportedly is joining MSNBC.
Biden won't assert executive privilege for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
The White House will not assert executive privilege over Jared Kushner's or Ivanka Trump's testimony to the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Tuesday. Driving the news: Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily before the committee this week, according to CNN. The panel...
Sen. Tim Scott Trends For Not Voting To Confirm Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate's lone Black Republican Party member, elected not to vote to confirm Justice Brown Jackson, prompting Scott's name to trend on Twitter.
Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals
Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China. ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There...
Hunter Biden's laptop and emails are real but what legacy media does next is anyone's guess
The 2020 election is a distant memory and only now are the news media beginning to talk about the Hunter Biden laptop. The Washington Post may finally be trying to answer that question. The Post released a big report last week on Hunter Biden’s ties to China and "the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service."
Russia Bites Back With Comical List of Sanctions on Biden, Blinken and... Hillary
Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.
John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump
Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
House votes to hold former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino in contempt
The House on Wednesday voted to hold former Trump administration aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 select committee. Why it matters: As the panel seeks to piece together former President Trump's actions on Jan. 6, it...
