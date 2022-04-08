ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAW: WH PRESS BRFG: PSAKI DEFENDS VP HUGGING KBJ

Wyoming News
White House defends Harris' maskeless hug: "She had an emotional moment is which is understandable”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she is positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe this week for urgent meetings with world counterparts on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said. Psaki's reinfection...
'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Hunter Biden's laptop and emails are real but what legacy media does next is anyone's guess

The 2020 election is a distant memory and only now are the news media beginning to talk about the Hunter Biden laptop. The Washington Post may finally be trying to answer that question. The Post released a big report last week on Hunter Biden’s ties to China and "the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service."
Russia Bites Back With Comical List of Sanctions on Biden, Blinken and... Hillary

Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.
John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
