Fort Thomas, KY

645 South Fort Thomas Avenue

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive the life of luxury in this massive 2 bedroom with den! This has been completely renovated with 1.5...

Cincinnati CityBeat

This Contemporary Walnut Hills Mansion Overlooking the Ohio River Is for Sale for $1.075 Million

Hidden in the wooded hillside of Walnut Hills, this fully renovated four-bedroom home at 1850 Columbia Parkway is situated on three private acres overlooking the Ohio River, offering scenic views of the glimmering city skyline from almost every room. With high ceilings and plenty of windows, the interior design is modern and features newly refinished hardwood floors. Walk out from the living room straight onto the wrap-around balcony, ideal for entertaining or relaxing, all while taking in 180-degree views of the Queen City. A secluded outdoor patio space features a wood-fired pizza oven.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Iconic West Side restaurant for sale

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A West Side staple that has served up Greek cuisine for nearly five decades is for sale as its owner eyes retirement. Alex Vassilou, the owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant at 5209 Glenway Ave. in Price Hill, said that he hopes to retire soon and would like to sell his business.
CINCINNATI, OH

