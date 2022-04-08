645 South Fort Thomas Avenue

Hidden in the wooded hillside of Walnut Hills, this fully renovated four-bedroom home at 1850 Columbia Parkway is situated on three private acres overlooking the Ohio River, offering scenic views of the glimmering city skyline from almost every room. With high ceilings and plenty of windows, the interior design is modern and features newly refinished hardwood floors. Walk out from the living room straight onto the wrap-around balcony, ideal for entertaining or relaxing, all while taking in 180-degree views of the Queen City. A secluded outdoor patio space features a wood-fired pizza oven.

