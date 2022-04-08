Speakers provide Benedictine perspective on DEIJ

I have a hard time letting go of something I have seen or heard when it impacts me. Instead of being able to forget it and turn to something new, I find myself ruminating on it, trying to make sense of it, and feeling all the emotions that go with it. This is what happened when I heard about the suicide of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was a young woman who seemingly had it all, beauty, intelligence, a strong character, and more achievements than most people collect in a lifetime. She was many people’s version of perfection, but the haters still spilled their venom and attacked her where they could, and the maintenance of her perfection seemed to become too much, and the chance to truly be accepted by our culture and society seemed just out of reach.

