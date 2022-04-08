Speakers provide Benedictine perspective on DEIJ

Nicholas Tangen speaks at SJU on April 4. Writer and coach Nicholas Tangen discussed how to apply the Benedictine values to works of justice on April 4. This event was part of a two-day presentation series. Nicholas Tangen took the floor in the Quad on Monday night as the...
Giving grace to me being understanding when someone falls short of expectations, being kind, and being patient. I have said often during the last few years that this is a time when we need to give grace as often as we can.
A local business owner and culture advocate will speak at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in North Platte and McCook on Thursday as part of Women’s History Month. Yoko Lawing, financial advisor at Zen Wealth Strategies and owner of Lunar Organics, is a Japanese native who moved to the U.S. in 1997.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was aboard a ballistic nuclear submarine miles beneath the Pacific Ocean. I was the deputy chief of chaplains for the United States Navy and had been visiting sailors aboard this marvelous vessel when we were informed that our nation had been attacked. Suddenly, my ministry...
The feeling of spirit and soul can be expressed in our everyday lives. While spirituality is about religion for some, for others it is about connecting to an outside energy and finding meaning. It can be helpful to ask yourself what message you would want to tell the world and...
A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
Although personality trait change is common, it is surprisingly unpredictable from ordinary life experiences. This may be because many experiences contribute to each change, people react to them differently, or both. It can be comforting that our traits are not at the mercy of individual events that life throws at...
One of the most frustrating things in life is when things go south between two people, communication is lost, and there is never an explanation as to why. This frustration transcends categories and can be applied to any relationship involving two people, whether they be employer/employee, vendor/customer, family members, friend/friend, or romantic partners. Within the past handful of years in the dating world, this has become increasingly bothersome.
Over the past decade or so, researchers have started to identify the significant and pervasive influence trauma has on our lives. There are mass traumas, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hurricane Katrina, and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as individual traumas, such as being the victim of domestic violence, child abuse or personal injury. There are also “invisible traumas,” such as poverty, food insecurity, and the lack of access to healthcare. And as our understanding of trauma improves, we have come to realize that most of us have experienced some form of trauma in our lives.
assorted-title book in bookcaseDakota Corbin/Unsplash. Have you come across people who are well-educated and have good career experiences, but they are unable to empathize and relate to the thoughts and feelings of others? Have you seen people with poor problem-solving skills or using methods that make problems worse? These types of behaviors reflect how a person's intelligence is functioning.
Young children are natural philosophers, says Scott Hershovitz, a professor at the University of Michigan. They ask the questions we’re embarrassed to, because they’re not worried about looking dumb. And, well, the world still seems pretty strange and new to them. If you know a child aged 4-8,...
Wonder is a fleeting experience of the world that lets us concretely know how little we know. The feeling of wonder directs our attention to the “big-picture” entities in life. This type of spiritual sense leads to the motivation to fix things. While not without risk, a spiritual...
The benefits of generativity are wide-reaching; studies suggest that helping others can increase your happiness and improve your health. A growing body of research indicates that volunteering provides not just social benefits but individual health benefits as well. Your older years can be your greatest opportunity to contribute because you...
HOUSTON, Texas — Do great minds think alike? Perhaps. However, a recent study reveals that “mixing things up” in the workplace may actually spark even more creativity. Researchers from Rice University have found that managers who build teams with a diverse group of personalities end up reaping the rewards.
Occasional breaks in any self-care practice, including meditation, are to be expected, even helpful. Longer lapses can lead to a loss of of a routine practice entirely—which parallels loss of awareness in any meditation sitting. Get back into a routine follows from losses of attention in sitting: become aware...
Research conducted by Pew Research Center tells us that increasing numbers of couples are choosing cohabitation. In some cases, cohabitation in relationships is a way to test compatibility before marriage. In others, it is an alternative to marriage. Legally, cohabitation is a different situation from marriage. Therefore, it is strongly...
I have a hard time letting go of something I have seen or heard when it impacts me. Instead of being able to forget it and turn to something new, I find myself ruminating on it, trying to make sense of it, and feeling all the emotions that go with it. This is what happened when I heard about the suicide of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was a young woman who seemingly had it all, beauty, intelligence, a strong character, and more achievements than most people collect in a lifetime. She was many people’s version of perfection, but the haters still spilled their venom and attacked her where they could, and the maintenance of her perfection seemed to become too much, and the chance to truly be accepted by our culture and society seemed just out of reach.
Stories about animals such as Harambe the gorilla and Cecil the lion often sweep the media as they pull at people's heartstrings. But are people more likely to feel empathy for animals than humans?. A new Penn State study led by Daryl Cameron, associate professor of psychology and senior research...
For Buddhists, love is not about gifts. It’s about compassion and kindness. In a relationship, a partner shows these through thoughts, words, and actions. Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh teaches the 6 Mantras in The Art of Communicating. In this book, you will learn how simple yet powerful thoughts, words, and actions can be.
