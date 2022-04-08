EMWD thanks customers for conserving water

FLINT, MI -- An appeal by the city for residents to conserve water for six days has apparently helped replenish water reserves. “With the community’s help over the weekend along with continued pumping to build the storage up, the reservoir is now at 15.1 million gallons of water,” city spokeswoman Melissa Brown said in an email statement to MLive-The Flint Journal. “Once the Dort Reservoir and Pumping Station is up and running by the end of 2022, the city of Flint will have ample water storage ... to accommodate any temporary decreases in the water storage.”

FLINT, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO