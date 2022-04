Three-year-old male has had some hard times and is ready to settle down and live a loving, indoor life. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Lover Boy from Woods Humane Society North County in Atascadero. Lover Boy is the kind of cat that you can’t help but want to spend time with. He has lived some hard times and has “catted around,” according to the shelter, but he is ready to settle down now and live the indoor life. He loves having all the attention, affection, and playtime you can share. He also enjoys having long conversations, and if you come to sit with him he’ll be happy to crawl into your lap and tell you all about his life.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO