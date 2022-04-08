ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakfield, NY

Missing man located safe in Oakfield

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

A man missing from the Village of Oakfield has been located in a wooded area off a field in the Town of Oakfield after a massive search by first responders from Oakfield Fire, Elba Fire and the Sheriff's Office.

The man is conscious, alert, and breathing but weak.  He is diabetic.

First responders are working on getting to a safe location so he can be evaluated by Mercy EMS.

The elderly man walked away from his home on North Pearl Street at around 4 p.m.

Alecia Kaus/Video News Service contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Ouachita Parish woman has been located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnson has been located safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Felicia R. Johnson. Johnson was last seen by family members on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She is...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elba, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elba, NY
City
Oakfield, NY
Oakfield, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl located

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities updated via Twitter that Mure Long was located safely. The Rapid City Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old. Mure Long was last seen in the 200 block of Stumer Road. She was wearing a navy...
RAPID CITY, SD
WRGB

Man dies after becoming pinned under tree he was cutting down

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police say a 52-year-old man has died after becoming pinned under a tree. According to police, the man was privately hired to cut down a tree at a home in Schenectady. When the homeowner and neighbors heard a loud bang, they found the man pinned...
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#Video News Service
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
249
Followers
192
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy