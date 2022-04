As the world re-emerges from the pandemic, we as a society are faced with two key challenges: First, how can we incorporate the lessons learned about health and shared spaces moving forward? And second, how do we remain mindful of these considerations while also tackling the existential threat of climate change? With the workforce now returning to offices, commercial real estate is the battleground where these challenges must be addressed head on.

INDUSTRY ・ 24 DAYS AGO