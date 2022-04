Scientists are already virtually certain that 2022 will be among the 10 hottest years on record.In its monthly update, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a US federal agency, reported that this year was already off to a baking-hot start. In January and February, the global surface temperature was the sixth highest on record. This means that it is virtually certain (above 99 per cent) that 2022 will rank in the top-10 hottest years.The new data also revealed that there was a 28.6 per cent chance that 2022 would be in top five hottest years, and a 2.8...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO