BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are divided on whether climate change issues will have a major impact on the state and their future health, according to the latest Goucher College Poll. The poll shows that of the 635 people surveyed March 1–6, 55% anticipated climate change to have a major impact on rising sea levels and retreating shorelines. Other Marylanders were more skeptical with 27% anticipating only a minor impact and 13% expecting no impact at all. Those numbers slightly shifted when it came to the impact climate change might have on wildlife and ecosystems, according to poll data. A little more than half of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO