How Trans-E-Motion provides support and education for Fresno County’s transgender community

Who run the world? These girls, pretty soon.State of play: The Athena Society, a professional women's group, honored 10 Hillsborough County high school juniors on Friday. Meet this year's Young Women of Promise: Bhavya Bansal, a Middleton student, is dedicating her future career to solving issues of poverty, undernourishment, discrimination, and inequalities in health care.Jaliyah Brown, an H.B. Plant student, wants to major in business administration at Harvard before starting a business.Saloni Datta, a Sickles student, wants to break down mental health stigmas as a psychiatrist.Maiyah Hall brings her experience as co-founder and president of Tampa Prep's Black Student...

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO