New Madrid, MO

New partnership in southern MO hopes to bring new jobs

Kait 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Department of Transportation showcased several upcoming projects that will inch Highway 412 closer to a completely four-lane highway. Groundbreaking held in New Madrid for new facility focused on cleaning up environment....

Kait 8

New filtration company adding jobs to Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - New jobs could be coming to Kennett very soon, all thanks to a new expansion. The Missouri Innovation Corporation and Dunklin County announced Cim-Tek Filtration would expand to Kennett, according to a news release Tuesday. The expansion would create up to 77 new jobs and allow...
KENNETT, MO
WPMI

Niagara Bottling to bring 50 new jobs to Opelika area

One of the nation's leading beverage manufacturers will open a new facility in Opelika, according to Governor Kay Ivey. Niagara Bottling LLC will invest close to $112 million in the facility, which will be Northeast Opelika Industrial Park near I-85. The facility will create 50 new jobs. “Niagara Bottling’s decision...
OPELIKA, AL
WRAL

New industry announcements bring growth and jobs to Nash County

This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. Situated between the Research Triangle Region and I-95 and a halfway point along the Eastern Seaboard, Nash County’s location can be aptly summed up as a "sweet spot" — and plenty of companies are taking notice. Recently,...
NASH COUNTY, NC
New Madrid, MO
Arkansas State
Kait 8

New Jonesboro overpass opens Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Nettleton overpass bridge in Jonesboro will open to traffic on Monday, April 11. The overpass, located at the intersection of Highway 18 (Highland Drive) and Nettleton Avenue, will open during the morning hours. The project began more...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Expanded Southland casino complex to open in April

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Moody lights... high end touches... all coming together for a brand new casino experience in West Memphis, Arkansas!. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon tells Action News 5, the expanded Southland casino complex will open at the end of April. The first seven floors of the hotel will open in June.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Johnny Cash
Huron Daily Tribune

New semiconductor plant to bring about 150 jobs to Bay City area

About 150 new jobs will soon be coming to the Great Lakes Bay Region as a chip production company expands. Members of the press, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and others were invited by SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor manufacturer, to tour the company’s facility near Auburn and another one soon to open near Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas sheriff responds to state program expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an expansion to a program that would monitor high-risk offenders. The program is called the Intensive Supervision Program. The governor said with the recent increase in violent crime in the state. It’s an issue law enforcement must deal with. The program...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Cleanup underway for iconic restaurant

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been over a month since an iconic restaurant in Blytheville caught fire. Kream Kastle has been in cleanup mode after their building suffered damage on March 3. Owner Suzanne Wallace said efforts are going well at this time. She added they hope to reopen...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
#Jonesboro Dance Team
Kait 8

Lake dedication officially ends five-year project

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was no joke on April Fools’ Day when renovations on Lake Poinsett were completed, though some thought the day wasn’t going to come. On Tuesday, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission dedicated the lake and celebrated all the hard work that went into the project.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Bear Sighting: Bear invades campground in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is the time of year when you need to be more “bear aware.”. Bears are coming out of hibernation and foraging for food. Over the last few days, campers and residents at the Weaver’s Campground and Fishing Tales Resort near Bennett Spring State Park have had a bear show up to go dumpster diving.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

City cleanup efforts underway in Lawrence County

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Spring cleaning is in full swing for one Region 8 community, as the City of Walnut Ridge works to make improvements to its image. Code enforcement is monitoring at least 84 major projects and dozens of smaller ones not up to city safety standards. These...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
FourStates

Local senator weighs in on new MO redistrict map

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new map drawing districts for Missouri State Senate Districts has been released. A Judicial Redistricting Commission made changes based on population numbers from the 2020 census. Voters in Jasper County and Newton County would remain in the 32nd District, although Dade County would move out. McDonald County voters remain with the 29th District. But Barton County would join a new district to the east.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘Progress Is Slow, But It Happens’: Homeless Program In Sacramento Provides Jobs, New Hope

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pilot program in Sacramento is cleaning the streets and giving the homeless work – and a second chance. Most days, you can find Walter Mullins in the River District clearing streets alongside tent encampments. “The ones that want to work come to us all the time,” he said. He knows their struggle. About eight months ago, his unemployment led him to the streets. “It’s just different,” Mullins said. “It’s not secured. It’s not safe.” When he saw people cleaning around the district, he asked for a job. “Programs like this are possible because people believe and people are willing to take a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Kait 8

Jonesboro food pantry moving to new location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro food pantry experiencing growing pains will soon move to a bigger location. Helping Neighbors Food Pantry is currently renovating parts of Highland Drive Christian Church, 501 W. Highland Dr. in Jonesboro, for its new base of operations. The pantry serves thousands of people throughout...
JONESBORO, AR

