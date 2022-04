Directors of oil and gas giant Shell are being sued for their “failure to properly prepare” the company for net zero.ClientEarth, an environmental law organisation, accused the company’s directors of failing to adopt and implement a climate strategy that “truly aligns” with the Paris Agreement and consequently of breaching their duties under the UK Companies Act.It is believed to be the first ever lawsuit seeking to hold company directors personally liable for failing to properly prepare for the energy transition.“We believe that there are sufficient grounds to assert that Shell’s board is mismanaging the material and foreseeable climate risk facing...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 28 DAYS AGO