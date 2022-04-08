ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

'Splat Gun' TikTok Challenge That Mimics Drive-By Shooting Poses Consequences For MD Players

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Splat Gun Photo Credit: Volusia Sheriff Twitter

A national TikTok trend that mimics drive-by shootings using plastic toys has made its way to the Free State (scroll for video).

The challenge, which is most popular among teenagers, involves filing splat guns with water gel beads known as Orbeez for ammunition. While the beads themselves do not cause any harm, they can cause injury or damage when fired out of the gun.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has gotten multiple reports of the recent TikTok Orbeez/Splat Gun Challenge, the office said on Facebook.

“This specific Tik-ToK challenge has the potential to be very dangerous,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

“I can envision a situation going bad with someone firing a splat gun out of a moving vehicle at someone, and that person return fire with a real firearm. Someone could very well lose their life in that circumstance."

WARNING: the below video may contained offensive language

Teens who take part in these shootings could face serious charges like second-degree assault, WJZ reports. There was even one incident where four teenagers were charged with injuring two younger children in Peachtree City in Georgia, The Citizen reports.

“The police department will be pursuing criminal charges on all persons caught discharging these weapons at other persons on city property," the Peachtree Police Department said on Facebook. "Even just shooting these on city property (not at another person) is a violation of city ordinance. Please take this seriously and ensure your kids are not involved.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is advising anyone who sees people participating in the challenge to contact local authorities.

