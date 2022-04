NEW HARTFORD — New Hartford junior Zach Philipkoski is coming off a standout season with the New Hartford basketball team. Philipkoski, the 6-foot-4 guard/forward, became the seventh New Hartford player to reach 1,000 career points in February. With help from seven games of scoring 30 points or more -- his season-best was 43 back in December -- he finished with more than 500 points during the regular-season. He’s the third New Hartford player to finish a regular-season with more than 500 points.

