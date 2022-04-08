ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Midwest Mansion and Museum is Breathtaking [PHOTOS]

By Bob James
 2 days ago
There simply aren't enough superlatives to describe this place. Back in the early 1880s, a remarkable home was built in Chicago. Today it sits amongst the skyscrapers of the Windy City and after being saved on two different occasions, provides the perfect backdrop for a popular museum. When you see the...

