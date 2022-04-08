Normani Becomes Face Of Cracker Jacks’ New Cracker Jill Campaign

John Lennon’s son Julian has performed his father’s song “Imagine” to raise funds for the Ukrainian refugees. On Saturday (9 April), Julian sang the famous song as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up for Ukraine.In the past, the 59-year-old singer had vowed to never perform his father’s song. However, the “unimaginable tragedy” compelled him to “respond in the most significant way I could”.“So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’,” Julian wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him singing the track. “Why now, after all these years?”...
