Normani Becomes Face Of Cracker Jacks’ New Cracker Jill Campaign

By Music News
nowdecatur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormani is now the face of Cracker Jacks' new Cracker Jill campaign. For the snack commercial, she even recorded an updated version of the iconic baseball classic, “Take Me Out...

nowdecatur.com

WHAS 11

Normani Releases Vulnerable New Track 'Fair' -- Listen!

Normani is showing her most vulnerable side. On Friday, the singer released her new single, "Fair," a soft-voiced track lamenting the aching pain that comes with loss. "Is it fair that you moved on, ‘cause I swear that I haven’t?" Normani confesses in the emotionally charged refrain. "Is it right that you've grown, and I'm still stuck in habits? 'Cuz I'm finding it strange, that you're better than average. Heart didn't break down the middle...tell me how did that happen?"
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Normani
Mashed

What Oyster Crackers Are Really Made Of

For anyone living in New England, clam chowder is a popular soup choice that happens to be accompanied by oyster crackers. But what's in a name? Oyster crackers are small, salted, puffy crackers that are especially popular in New England and Cincinnati. According to The Kitchn, oyster crackers are said to have been first created by the Adam Exton Cracker Bakery in New Jersey in 1847, but the Westminster Cracker Company, located in New England, says that they've made the crackers since 1828.
FOOD & DRINKS
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
#Jacks#Cracker Jacks
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
The Independent

Julian Lennon performs father’s song ‘Imagine’ for the first time to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

John Lennon’s son Julian has performed his father’s song “Imagine” to raise funds for the Ukrainian refugees. On Saturday (9 April), Julian sang the famous song as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up for Ukraine.In the past, the 59-year-old singer had vowed to never perform his father’s song. However, the “unimaginable tragedy” compelled him to “respond in the most significant way I could”.“So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’,” Julian wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him singing the track. “Why now, after all these years?”...
MUSIC
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Urban Islandz

Chris Brown Readies New Song ‘Warm Embrace” For April Fools Day

Chris Brown is getting ready to drop off his new song “Warm Embrace” on April 1. The R&B star put fans on notice that in two weeks, his latest single, “Warm Embrace”, will be ready and available to them. The 32-year-old singer was excited to share the news on Twitter on Monday with the caption, “New single “Warm Embrace” Friday, April 1st!” Chris Brown added a copy of the cover art which featured a colorful psychedelic image of a couple lovingly intertwined.
MUSIC
SFGate

Ask an Insider: Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner on Her Tour Essentials and Fender’s New Meteora Electric Guitar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new series “Ask an Insider” will ask top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work… and for play. In this installment, Michelle Zauner, the lead singer and songwriter behind the indie rock band Japanese Breakfast, shares her love for the Fender electric guitars she plays on stage, as well as her other tour essentials.
MUSIC
99.9 KTDY

Can You Name the 5 Decorations Found at Every Cracker Barrel?

Y’all will have to pardon me just a little if my “southern” is showing. I love Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Restaurants. I think that’s their official name. Most of us just call them Cracker Barrel and we are quite comfortable with the name. The moniker conjures up an image of a much simpler time. A time when old men sat around the general store playing checkers on top of a cracker barrel.
INTERIOR DESIGN

