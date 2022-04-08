Britney Spears Objects To Paying Mother’s $660K Legal Fees

Britney Spears is taking to Instagram to ‘blow the f–king house down,’ condemning her family’s behavior and calling it ‘of the devil.’. Britney Spears is continuing to express herself with abandon, sharing an Instagram post on Friday condemning her family for their gross mistreatment of her over the years. After saying her mom, Lynne Spears, “thrived on drama” and “screamed from the rooftops,” she slammed her parents for not going to therapy and noted how the practice was “looked down on” where she comes from. “I mean MY PARENTS never went to therapy they THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA every day of their f–king lives,” she went on. “I was always extremely embarrassed to talk about my personal life and still am to this day.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO