Click here to read the full article. A simple, thoughtful check-in can go a long way. Maren Morris realized that she was struggling with postpartum depression thanks to her husband Ryan Hurd’s gentle line of questioning. The singer-songwriter, who gave birth to son Hayes Andrew in 2020, opened up about her diagnosis in a candid interview with PEOPLE. “I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I’ve done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too,” Morris said. “Sometimes it’s just someone really close to you saying, ‘Are you OK?’ It’s so simple, but it kind of snaps...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO