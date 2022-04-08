Thorn’s Showcase sold; Flamingo Lounge to open in May
By Sam McDavid
sewardjournal.com
2 days ago
A historic cornerstone of the city’s central business district has officially changed hands. The purchase of Thorn’s Showcase Lounge, famous for its Bucket of But halibut chunks and white Russian cocktails, was completed last Friday by Salted Roots Cabins owners Matt Cope and KellyAnn Cavaretta. The 15,000 square foot commercial property...
Serial Wines Tasting Lounge now open at 1226 Park Street. – John Anthony Family of Wines has announced the opening of the Serial Wines Tasting Lounge in downtown Paso Robles’ historic Odd Fellow Building. A destination for “high-quality wines representative of Paso Robles’ diverse terroir,” the lounge will bring together the region’s top growers and the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio for an “experience unlike any other available in the area,” according to a press release.
NILES — It has been 60 years since Jay’s Lounge first opened its doors near the Michigan-Indiana border. The establishment has survived and adapted over the years to become one of the area’s most popular dining experiences, thanks to the vision of owner Silvio Martino and his dedicated staff.
Passersby of Dottie's Coffee Lounge on North St. in Pittsfield may have been panicked for a second to see paper covering all of the glass windows and doors. Dottie's recently posted to their Facebook page the following messages... Join us on St. Patrick’s Day before we close for a few...
When Pizzeria DiLauro (17800 Chillicothe Rd., 440-384-3947) opened last year in Bainbridge, owner Tiffany DiLauro fully intended to keep her next-door day spa up and running. But the pizza shop business took off so quickly that it required both her hands-on involvement and some of her spa’s square footage. Tiffany and husband Adam cut a whole into the rear of the space to use for storage, leaving the front of the former spa unused.
Moondog’s Lounge in Auburn celebrates seven years in business this July. Since the downtown music venue opened in 2015, owner Lynn Varley has been committed to serving up the best local beers, Finger Lakes wines, and of course, the most jammin’ rock, blues, and jazz the city has to offer.
Sunflour Baking Company will soon open its fifth location, this one in Optimist Park, on the ground floor of the new Camden NoDa apartments. It’ll be on the corner of N. Davidson and Jordan Pl. Why it matters: Sunflour is a Charlotte staple, but it hasn’t launched a new spot since its Ballantyne and Harrisburg […]
After two years of restrictions and other measures being taken to combat COVID-19, it’s finally back to a sense of normalcy for the people and vendors of the Broadway Market with less than a week until Easter. Read more here:
Children collected Easter eggs spread throughout fields at Butler Rodman Park, and the event beat the rain by mere minutes on Saturday in City of Alliance Parks and Recreation Department's first egg hunt since 2019. Canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned in a stellar fashion last weekend, with youngsters grouped by age and sent out to find plastic eggs filled with treats or prizes such as large Easter baskets loaded with more goodies. On hand for the party was the Easter Bunny, and his friend, Alliance Parks' Skippy the Squirrel, who posed with photos and greeted children as they waited their turn on the field to grab treats and as they checked out their loot. Sponsors donated goods for the large baskets given to the big winners, and a slew of volunteers helped make the event run smoothly in its return.
