Eugene, OR

Ducks lose second offensive lineman to transfer portal this week in Jaylan Jeffers

By Jacob Hamre
Emerald Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offensive line took another hit to the depth chart for the Ducks on Friday. On Sunday, former 4-star recruit Jonathan Denis hit the portal after missing the entire...

www.dailyemerald.com

College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 WR Cole Prusia, No. 6 player in Oregon, commits to Dan Lanning and the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks added a nice piece to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning, with 3-star wide receiver Cole Prusia announcing that he would be staying home and attending the University of Oregon in the fall. Prusia, who stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played high school ball in Tualatin. According to 247Sports, Prusia is ranked as the 6th-best player in the state of Oregon for the 2022 class. He is currently the No. 152 WR in the nation, and the No. 1082 player overall. As a junior in high school, Prusia was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, hauling in 31 receptions for 554 yards and nine touchdowns with an additional nine pass break-ups and three interceptions on defense. He will now join the Ducks this year and be the second in-state receiver in this recruiting class, joining Lake Oswego native Justius Lowe. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Early look at 2023 recruiting class rankings in the Pac-12 conference
