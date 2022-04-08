Ducks lose second offensive lineman to transfer portal this week in Jaylan Jeffers

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
The Oregon Ducks received a late commitment for their 2022 recruiting class Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. announced he was going to Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Conerly chose the Ducks over USC, who appeared to be the favorite to sign him as late as last week. Conerly,...
After virtually being the only major prospect available on recruiting boards across America, five-star offensive lineman target Josh Conerly Jr. has made his decision. He will be staying in the Pacific Northwest and playing his college ball with the Oregon Ducks. Conerly was a target of Oklahoma’s for a while....
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
EUGENE — Oregon’s first spring scrimmage featured a mix of big plays, particularly in the run game, and some turnovers. The Ducks held their first of three spring scrimmages at Autzen Stadium on Saturday with player families and high school coaches who attended UO’s clinic in attendance but closed to other observers.
With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
The Oregon Ducks added a nice piece to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning, with 3-star wide receiver Cole Prusia announcing that he would be staying home and attending the University of Oregon in the fall.
Prusia, who stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played high school ball in Tualatin.
According to 247Sports, Prusia is ranked as the 6th-best player in the state of Oregon for the 2022 class. He is currently the No. 152 WR in the nation, and the No. 1082 player overall.
As a junior in high school, Prusia was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, hauling in 31 receptions for 554 yards and nine touchdowns with an additional nine pass break-ups and three interceptions on defense.
He will now join the Ducks this year and be the second in-state receiver in this recruiting class, joining Lake Oswego native Justius Lowe.
EUGENE — Ty Thompson will be attending this year’s Manning Passing Academy. The Oregon Ducks redshirt-freshman is among the college quarterbacks who will serve as counselors for the 26th annual event, which will take place on the campus of Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La. from June 23-26. The...
NEW YORK (AP) — Moments before Rhyne Howard went to Atlanta with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is working very hard to help bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. Griner, one of the league’s biggest stars, has been...
