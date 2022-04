Why now? That’s the question people ought to be asking about the sudden calls for Justice Clarence Thomas to resign or be impeached from the Supreme Court. The campaign against the longest-serving justice was sparked by the leaks of the text conversations of his wife, Ginni, with senior aides in the Trump White House. Despite the fact that Thomas is not his wife, and that every person is entitled to their own views, a coalition of activists and elected officials are nonetheless trying to push him off the highest bench in the land.

