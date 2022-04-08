Campground Reservations

Camping is one of the pinnacle activities that means summer has arrived. While I know of many campsites in the U.P. that are free, or close to it, I decided to look ahead of the season to try and find downstate Michigan campgrounds for the same cheap price. However, what I didn’t know for Southwest Michigan camping is that the word ‘free’ here means a concrete parking lot of your nearest superstore. So, while I am still very much on the hunt for the cheapest campgrounds around Southwest Michigan, here are some of the best camps I was able to find that have something for the kids, adults, and maybe even those fur babies.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO