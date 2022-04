Usually fighting from the opposite bench, University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey head coach Scott Sandelin was able to do something rare Thursday night. Instead of facing off against his son Ryan Sandelin, Scott was able to cheer him from the stands as he helped Minnesota State University-Mankato skated past the Minnesota Gophers 5-1 and into the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship game.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO