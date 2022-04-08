ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe, NE

Gosper/Furnas county fire burns 30,000 acres, started when dead tree blew into power line

By Michael Shively
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARAPAHOE, NE — Emergency responders remain on the scene of a wildfire that’s burned nearly 30,000 acres in south-central Nebraska. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the fire started around noon on Thursday. Strong winds blew a dead tree into the power line seven miles southwest of Elwood. Extremely powerful...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arapahoe, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Elwood, NE
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Justin Norris
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
Salina Post

Man hospitalized after incident at I-70 rest area

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Miquel Estrada, 29, Kansas City, Mo., entered the westbound rest area at I-70 and Kansas 156. The driver did not make the...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Power Line#Volunteer Fire Department#Gosper Furnas County#Nema#Ncn
OutThere Colorado

102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
COLORADO STATE
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
WIBW

Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas

KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
KINGSDOWN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy