ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Avian influenza reported in Montana backyard flocks

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in two flocks in Montana – a non-commercial, backyard flock (poultry) in Cascade County, and...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Cascade County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
County
Cascade County, MT
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

CDC reports more than 90 sick in U.S. outbreak traced to oysters from Canada

Federal officials in the United States are investigating a multi-state outbreak of norovirus infections traced to raw oysters from Canada. As of April 6, more than 90 illnesses had been reported from 13 states, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Influenza Virus#Birds#Hpai#State
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Bird flu's grisly question: How to kill millions of poultry

The spread of a bird flu in the U.S. that is deadly to poultry raises the grisly question of how farms manage to quickly kill and dispose of millions of chickens and turkeys. It's a chore that farms across the country are increasingly facing as the number of poultry killed in the past two months has climbed to more than 24 million, with outbreaks reported nearly every day. Some farms have had to kill more than 5 million chickens at a single site with a goal of destroying the birds within 24 hours to limit the spread of the disease and prevent animals from suffering.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
USDA
KHON2

Bovine TB outbreak on Molokai worst in decades

MOLOKAI, HAWAII (KHON2) — Officials said Molokai is dealing with one of the most severe outbreaks of bovine tuberculosis its seen in decades. Bovine tuberculosis (bTB) is a bacterial disease primarily found in cattle. According to Jason Moniz, veterinary program manager for the animal disease control branch with the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture, the current outbreak is the worst he’s seen in decades years.
HAWAII STATE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak may impact price of eggs before Easter

Easter egg hunts might be a little harder this year. The Department of Agriculture in Missouri confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock. This is the latest state to announce that a bird flu has spread to its birds this year. The Missouri DOA...
MISSOURI STATE
deseret.com

An infectious dog disease is running through Florida right now

A contagious virus has been spreading across dog populations recently, prompting worries about what this could mean for man’s best friend. The news: A recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex — also known as “kennel cough” or “canine cough” — has been hitting parts of Florida, per USA Today.
FLORIDA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports human H5N6 avian influenza case in Jiangxi Province

China has reported another human H5N6 avian influenza case on the Mainland, according to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health in Hong Kong. The case involves a 51-year-old female living in Nanchang in Jiangxi Province, who had exposure to live domestic poultry before onset. She developed symptoms on February 20 and was admitted for treatment on February 23. She is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

Steps can be taken to prevent avian influenza in poultry

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — As the weather begins to turn to spring, the risk of avian influenza can affect the poultry industry. Different types of the bird flu can affect the bird population in many ways. According to the Belmont OSU Extension Office, keeping your poultry safe from disease is preventable if you take certain precautions.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
UPI News

Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry

April 4 (UPI) -- With Easter just weeks away, the U.S. poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year. 22.8 million birds have been affected, according to a report released Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Highly pathogenic strains...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egg prices spike as bird flu outbreaks reach two-month mark

Americans will not run out of eggs in the ongoing outbreak of bird flu, the worst since 2015, says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Four percent of the U.S. layer flock has died in the two months since the first confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) on Feb. 8. Egg-laying...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy