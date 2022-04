SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It looked to be a certainty, but was still tested late. The Springfield Cardinals beat Northwest Arkansas 14-11 on Saturday evening for the first win of the 2022 season. The Cardinals (1-1) held a 13-3 lead through the first seven innings, before the Naturals outscored them the final two innings 8-1. Springfield […]

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO