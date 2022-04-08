Civil service board approves Bossier police chief scores

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to revoke Brandon Francisco’s bond and a motion to order a status conference in a Dec. 24, 2018 case that’s awaiting trial. Francisco is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, a contract driver from Scott. Goodie was reported as last being seen with Francisco on March 9 - the day he was supposed to be in court in Rapides Parish.

