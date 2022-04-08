Civil service board approves Bossier police chief scores

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Monroe Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown is back on the force. The Monroe Civil Service Board reinstated Brown at a hearing on Thursday. “Thank God he got reinstated,” Brown’s attorney Carol Powell-Lexing told KNOE. “We are very elated that the board rendered a decision to only suspend him.”
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call in reference to an individual selling illegal narcotics on the 1400 block of Griffin Street. As deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with 42-year-old Ivan Sylvester Webster who opened the front door. According to deputies, the […]
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office says a tip from the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline about an inappropriate relationship with a student has led to the arrest of a Horatio school vice principal.
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirms detectives are investigating a homicide just outside DeRidder. According to BPSO, a female is deceased after being shot. “At approximately 6:26 p.m., a subject phoned the DeRidder police department stating that he had committed a crime. He had shot...
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, April 5, agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, K9′s from the Louisiana State Police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Natchitoches Central High School due to complaints of illicit narcotics usage by students on campus. The school was...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved the creation of a neighborhood services manager position. The Northside Sun reported the ordinance was initially discussed during the council’s February 15 meeting. Responsibilities of the position will include creating collaborative relationships with communities and neighborhood organizations, facilitating community-based problem-solving, conducting community information meetings and more. […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A day after it began, a hostage situation in Cherokee County is over. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is deceased and the victim is safe. It’s unclear how the hostage situation came to an end. It began Friday night...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood. The coroner’s office says 32-year-old Darnell Tramell Jackson, of Shreveport, was shot several times at a home in the 4700...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to revoke Brandon Francisco’s bond and a motion to order a status conference in a Dec. 24, 2018 case that’s awaiting trial. Francisco is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, a contract driver from Scott. Goodie was reported as last being seen with Francisco on March 9 - the day he was supposed to be in court in Rapides Parish.
Man goes missing; truck found abandoned in McCurtain County, Okla. Disabled man dies in house fire, wife burned in her attempts to save him. He had been shot multiple times while in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
