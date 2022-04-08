ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunica, MI

Police find missing Nunica man safe

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago

Update: The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Merle Hecksel was located and found safe at 6:42 p.m. Friday.

NUNICA — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Nunica man who suffers from dementia and diabetes.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a missing person at about noon Friday. Merle Hecksel, 84, walked away from his home and has not been located.

Hecksel was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He has a beard and wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a Michigan State Spartans baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.

Grand Haven, MI
