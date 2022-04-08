ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Will Be Sunny, Breezy And Dry Today

By Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
southfloridareporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will begin with morning lows in the unseasonable mid to upper 50s. Then look for sunny skies and a brisk and cool breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the...

