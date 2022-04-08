ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Injured In Shooting In South Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was shot in South Sacramento at 53rd Street and Young Street on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred just before 2:50 p.m. on Friday.

The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.

