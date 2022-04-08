ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swainsboro, GA

ABAC Stallions on the Road

abac.edu
 4 days ago

ABAC Stallions at East Georgia College in...

athletics.abac.edu

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Albany Herald

ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture to host Folklife Festival

TIFTON — Visitors can enjoy a celebration of the rich, rural heritage of south Georgia during the annual Folklife Festival on April 2 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Showcasing the region’s history and culture, the event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with interactive activities for both children and adults.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Charleigh Harper selected as Ms. ABAC 2022

TIFTON — Charleigh Harper, a sophomore rural community development major from Nashville, was selected as Ms. ABAC 2022 at the 52nd annual event held recently at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Sponsored by friends and family, she received a $500 ABAC scholarship as the winner of the competition. “The moment...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

ABAC First Tuesday Concert goes Broadway

TIFTON — Famous tunes from Broadway shows ranging from “Cats” to “Beauty and The Beast” will fill the air in Howard Auditorium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 7 p.m. on April 5 when the final First Tuesday Concert of the season presents “The Songs of Broadway.”
TIFTON, GA
Axios Charlotte

PGA Tour Superstore to open in Charlotte this Saturday, April 16

North Carolina’s first PGA TOUR Superstore opens in Charlotte on Saturday, April 16. Why it matters: It’s one of those stores Charlotte folks say they wish we had — still waiting on you, Zara and Wegmans — and it will be the first PGA TOUR Superstore in North Carolina. Details: The 35,640 square-foot store will sell golf, tennis […] The post PGA Tour Superstore to open in Charlotte this Saturday, April 16 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

This article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he had almost died. After that close call, he was finally ready to unburden himself of all of his secrets.
GAMBLING

