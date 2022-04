Arp athletic director and head football coach Dale Irwin will retire effective June 30, the school district announced on Friday. “My family and I are extremely grateful to be blessed to be allowed to be a part of the Arp community for 22 years,” Irwin said. “We would not change a single solitary thing over those years. We appreciate everyone that took our family, especially our son Brett, into their open arms and made us feel very welcome.”

