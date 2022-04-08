ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copley Township, OH

Boys Varsity Tennis Team falls to Copley High School 3 – 2

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, April 7th, the Boys Varsity Tennis Team traveled to Copley High School for match with the Indians. In 45 degree temperatures and 15 – 20mph winds, The Bears battles hard and almost pulled out a victory against the...

The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Norwalk Reflector

South Central teams second at Ridgedale

MORRAL — The South Central boys and girls track and field teams each finished second on Saturday at the seven-team Ridgedale Dave Schorr Invitational. Fredericktown finished atop the girls standings with 177 points, followed by South Central with 124. The Freddies also were first on the boys side with 136.5 points, which was just a half-point ahead of second place Bucyrus (136), then the Trojans were next with 121 points.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 11

1: Keystone 6-1 2: North Ridgeville 6-0 Crop comments: Lots of good play in the first two weeks of the season. Keystone sits at the top of the Crop as it did at the top of Division II state tournament last year. After dropping their first game of the season in South Carolina, the Wildcats have won all of their local games. They have defeated quality teams including Amherst (10-5) and Wellington (11-3). … Avon has the most wins of any area team, with the Eagles’ big Southwestern Conference games against Amherst and North Ridgeville being postponed. Kayla Dykin has been pitching at a high level, throwing a six-inning perfect game with 16 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Olmsted Falls. Amherst has dropped two games, but they were to the Wildcats and North Ridgeville (13-0), the top two teams in the area. The Comets have since won four in a row over Brookside (5-0), Willoughby South (13-5), Midview (3-2) and Avon Lake (3-2). … North Ridgeville has started its season on a roll. The Rangers are tied for first place in the SWC with Avon and are a game above the Comets. They have also defeated Olmsted Falls (12-0), Elyria (6-3) and Brunswick (9-2). … Wellington started strong as well, with an 11-6 win over Elyria Catholic. The Dukes’ losses are to Strongsville, Keystone and to Shelby in the MVD Invitational. They have also defeated Avon Lake, Mapleton twice and Oberlin. … Rocky River split its season opener with Lutheran West and swept Fairview. … North Olmsted started 2-0 before traveling south and falling to Columbus DeSales and Bishop Ready. However, the Eagles bounced back with wins over Bay and Gilmour Academy. … Firelands started 3-3 and has won two in a row, over Clearview (22-4) and a close 6-5 road win against Edison on April 8.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

East's Kalasky heading to Hiram College

East's Delonta Kalasky signed a commitment letter to Hiram College for football. Kalasky played linebacker and kicker for the Golden Bears and played the final five games of the regular season with a torn ACL.
HIRAM, OH

