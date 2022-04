RALEIGH — This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, and its importance is just as relevant now as when it was first recognized. Established in 1872 as a tree-planting holiday, Arbor Day was first observed in Nebraska and was celebrated by the planting of more than a million trees. Arbor Day quickly grew into a national holiday before transitioning to a day recognized by many countries across the globe.

