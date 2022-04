The Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota just welcomed three new members to its growing family. A spokesperson for the zoo told KFYR-TV that the facility's Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets over the weekend. The zoo added that the first cub was born before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday; Zoya gave birth to the last cub after 10:30 a.m. the same day.

MINOT, ND ・ 19 DAYS AGO