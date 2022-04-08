ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Marks New Path For Traditionally White Court

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPUDc_0f3wGdKz00
Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

The historic moment of Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the newest Supreme Court Justice and the first Black woman to do is heightned by the court’s past justices.

Marking a significant change forever in the way the Supreme Court of the United States has been, federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became its 116th Justice on Thursday (April 7th) after a vote by the Senate of 53-47. Three GOP senators, Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska crossed party lines to support her, with Romney applauding along with Democratic Senators as Vice President Kamala Harris announced the results. Others from the GOP walked out, with the lone Black Republican male senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, voting nay to her confirmation.

The moment was the exclamation point on a significant change in American history. Jackson’s ascension to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who she once clerked for, notes a shift away from the highest court in the land being dominated by a “private club” mentality that only saw white men considered since its creation in 1789. Out of the 115 who have served on the Supreme Court, 110 of them have been white men. Thurgood Marshall’s appointment to the court in 1967 by then-president Lyndon B. Johnson broke that color barrier. Clarence Thomas, who currently serves on the court, was appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1991 to be the second Black SCOTUS Justice.

Women had been previously appointed to lower courts by other presidents, but it wasn’t until Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign pledge to put a woman on the court in 1980 and Sandra Day O’Connor’s appointment the following year where that ceiling was shattered. Since then, there have been four women who have served on the court. Three of them – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Comey Barrett, are still serving their lifetime appointments with Barrett being named by former President Donald Trump after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Another interesting note is that the recent decades have seen the religious diversity of the court become expanded, with eight justices being Jewish and six of the current justices being Catholic.

Jackson’s presence on the court is one to be celebrated in the push to have the highest court in the land be more representative of the nation, one which will undoubtedly be the centerpiece at the press conference honoring her confirmation at the White House this afternoon. But it is just the next step of many more that are needed for true representation.

SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Marks New Path For Traditionally White Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Sandra Day O'connor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Justice Sotomayor#Racism#Scotus#Twitter#Instagram#Supreme Court Justice#The Supreme Court#Senate#Gop#Democratic#Black Republican#American
Reuters

McConnell says he cannot support Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he cannot support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. McConnell made the statement on the Senate floor as the Senate Judiciary Committee held its fourth and final day of hearings for Jackson, who, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman on the high court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, says she attended Jan. 6 ‘Stop-the-Steal’ rally before Capitol attack

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, for the first time has publicly acknowledged that she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop-the-Steal” rally on the Ellipse that preceded the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, raising questions about the impartiality of her husband’s work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
124
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy