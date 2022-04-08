ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Thinks Donald Glover’s Interview With Himself For ‘Interview Magazine’ Is A Hot “Incel” Mess

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Z1079
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxsdt_0f3wFPtU00
Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

We don’t know who thought it was a good idea for Donald Glover to interview himself, but it happened, and it landed him in hot water with Black women and writers.

With the return of his FX dramedy Atlanta, Donald Glover has come out of hiding and back into the spotlight. Noticeably vocal on Twitter, calling out the haters and telling them to be brave and @ him when it comes to critiques about Atlanta’s third season. Glover wanted all the smoke, and he isn’t just getting it from the “blue checks” but from Black women and people who make a living speaking to individuals like himself.

There has been a long-standing belief that Glover doesn’t like Black women, and the fact he is married to a white woman doesn’t help his case. Now, who he chooses to love shouldn’t be an issue with anyone, but some believe that decision stems from his experience with Black women. In his interview with himself for Interview Magazine, Glover decided that the clumsy mess disguised as an interview was the perfect time to address the situation.

“Are you afraid of Black women?” he asks himself. “I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative,” he tells himself, “I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness,” adding, “I hate talking about race more than five minutes unless it’s with other Black people and/or we’re laughing.”

Head scratching, right?

One Twitter user responded to the moment by saying, “Donald Glover got a white wife. Y’all really gotta start using black men who date black women as examples and let us tell y’all, “Yeah, we would date him.” Average black men get bagged everyday. This incel talk gotta stop.”

“Are there famous Black women entertainers that are as publicly broken and fucked up about Black men a la Donald Glover? Like “a hot guy didn’t want me in 7th grade and now all my boyfriends look like Ross from Friends?” Writer and culture critic Jamilah Lemieux tweeted.

Other writers just flat dissed the interview, and understandably so because of how it dismisses their skills.

If Donald Glover and Interview Magazine were hoping the interview that also touched on other topics like his Blackness, music, and future projects would garner reactions, it most definitely did, but not in a good way.

You can peep more tweets about Donald Glover having a weird candid conversation with himself in the gallery below.

Photo: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Twitter Thinks Donald Glover’s Interview With Himself For ‘Interview Magazine’ Is A Hot “Incel” Mess was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

