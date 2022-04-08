040922-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Related
Greg Hansen: With better QBs and a beefed-up line, Jedd Fisch's overhaul reaches Stage II. For Star subscribers: JeddFisch’s overhaul of Arizona’s wayward football operation isn’t really a rebuilding job as much as it’s a full transplant. Part I is working,
Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year
The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52
A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
Four questions answered after spring ball: Trent Hixson's emergence, QBs and portal needs; go-to guy
Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer. Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for...
Former College Quarterback ‘Fighting For His Life’ In Hospital
A former college football quarterback is reportedly “fighting for his life” in the hospital this month. Jeff Klein, who played collegiately at Auburn from 1999-2001, has been hospitalized with a dire health condition. A GoFundMe has been set up for the former college football quarterback’s hospital bills.
Strike Force's ben Moa charges for his bench to celebrate after San Diego came back on the last play of the game to beat the Sugar Skulls 67-66.
Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak (4) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA
Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
Michael Sam takes coaching position in Spain
Seven years following his last professional snap, former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam is returning to football. The 32 year old is staffed as a defensive line assistant coach for the Barcelona Dragons. "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity joining the Barcelona Dragons organization," Sam said in a news release. "I want to thank GM Bart Iaccarino, HC Andrew Weidinger, and the Barcelona team. I hope to contribute however I can to help the defensive line to be the best pass rushers in the...
Sugar Skulls vs San Diego Strike Force
Sugar Skulls' Al Louis-Jean can't keep Strike Force's Grant Ibeh from the catch for the tying score with no time on the clock in their game at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022. San Diego hit the extra point to complete the comeback and a 67-66 win over the Sugar Skulls.
Lipcius' two-homer game helps No. 1 Tennessee sweep Missouri
Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short. Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go...
Spring game notes: Frost looking forward to injured playmakers returning; young TEs, WRs make plays
The injury situation at Nebraska isn’t as simple as saying they suffered a rash of them during spring ball. In fact, a couple of guys did get hurt over the past five weeks — tight end Thomas Fidone, receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and center Ethan Piper among them — but many of the key guys who missed portions or all of the spring knew they’d be out ahead of time. Tight end Travis Vokolek (shoulder), linebacker Luke Reimer (groin) and defensive linemen Casey Rogers (knee) all...
Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game
If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time we’ll see the Broncos in action for months. Boise State will conduct one more spring practice on Monday, spend the summer in the weight room, return for fall camp in August and eventually suit up for...
Gahagan swings into Twinsburg softball's home opener
Gianna Gahagan made the most of the home opener for Twinsburg softball, which is showing plenty of early season promise when the Tigers are able to hit the field. An auspicious junior, Gahagan helped the youthful Tigers mount some offense in the home opener, but lost 7-3 in a league affair to Nordonia...
Photos: Tucson Sugar Skulls suffer heartbreaking 67-66 loss in home opener
The Strike Force come back on the last play of the game, capping a fourth quarter comeback, to nip the Sugar Skulls 67-66 at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
Football recruits (from left) Joshua Robinson, Marquise Lightfoot and K’Vion Thunderbird are seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener
New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
Spring ball is finished, but not much downtime ahead for Huskers in 'pushed-up' offseason
Nebraska’s spring football session closed out Saturday the way it normally does around here, with walk-ons making plays at the tail end of the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. The next phase of the offseason arrived earlier than normal, though, in part because crews will begin ripping up the Memorial Stadium turf very shortly in order to replace it for the first time in nearly a decade and also because, well, the offseason is going to come to an end early once again for...
The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two
Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. ...
