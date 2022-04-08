040922-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer. Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO