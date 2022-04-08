040922-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Related
041022-tuc-spt-hansencol-p2
Greg Hansen: With better QBs and a beefed-up line, Jedd Fisch's overhaul reaches Stage II. For Star subscribers: JeddFisch’s overhaul of Arizona’s wayward football operation isn’t really a rebuilding job as much as it’s a full transplant. Part I is working,
Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year
The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF・
Former College Quarterback ‘Fighting For His Life’ In Hospital
A former college football quarterback is reportedly “fighting for his life” in the hospital this month. Jeff Klein, who played collegiately at Auburn from 1999-2001, has been hospitalized with a dire health condition. A GoFundMe has been set up for the former college football quarterback’s hospital bills.
Gahagan swings into Twinsburg softball's home opener
Gianna Gahagan made the most of the home opener for Twinsburg softball, which is showing plenty of early season promise when the Tigers are able to hit the field. An auspicious junior, Gahagan helped the youthful Tigers mount some offense in the home opener, but lost 7-3 in a league affair to Nordonia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
CSI splits doubleheader Friday against USU Eastern
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing 3-1 early Friday afternoon to Utah State University Eastern, the College of Southern Idaho bounced back with a monstrous offensive showing in the 9-2 victory. The team pounded out 13 hits. Greyson Shafer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Chase Higginson was...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0