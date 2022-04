The film project was announced in 2012, but ran out of steam when the director left to make Doctor Strange. Deus Ex: Human Revolution was an impossibly good game when it came out in 2011: It was excellent in its own right—"Smart, substantial, funny, creative, and endlessly entertaining," we said in a 94% review (opens in new tab)—and also managed the nigh-impossible task of delivering a worthy revival of one of the most legendary videogames of all time (opens in new tab). It made such an impression that a year after its release, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal did a deal with CBS to turn it into a film (opens in new tab).

