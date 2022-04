DELAWARE – Advocates in Delaware are working to help expunge records for the nearly 290,000 people with records in the state who qualify. They tell us despite this less than one thousand claims were successfully processed in 2020, a number the ACLU of Delaware as part of their Clean Slate Initiative campaign, in partnership with Delaware Center for Justice, Office of Defense Services, and other organizations are currently working to fix with 4 workshops and office hours already held with the aim of raising awareness on what the expungement process requires.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO