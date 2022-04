The immersive Van Gogh experience that has been all over the internet these past few months is heading to Kentucky this Summer. When I was a kid the one artist I remembered learning about the most was Vincent Van Gogh, I don't know if it's because the story of him cutting off his ear was fascinating or as a tiny emo child, I loved the Starry Night painting, but either way, he's one of those artists that just stuck with me. Now you can see his artwork like never before as the Beyond Van Gogh experience is heading to Lousiville and I will definitely be making the short drive to check it out.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO