Pluribus Networks this week announced its vision and architecture for Unified Cloud Networking, featuring the Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric. This industry-first architecture enables a unified networking model across distributed clouds and across switches and server-based data processing units (DPUs) with zero-trust distributed security, built-in automation and pervasive visibility. Cloud operators, including enterprises, cloud service providers and communication service providers now have a solution that enables them to evolve smoothly to a new cloud networking architecture and realize enhanced security, dramatically reduced complexity, lower total cost and increased agility to safely accelerate their businesses at cloud speed.

COMPUTERS ・ 24 DAYS AGO