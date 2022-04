As Rory McIlroy was making his way to the end of one of the greatest Masters rounds in history, coverage of his final shot was botched by CBS commentator, Nick Faldo. Having recorded one superb eagle and six birdies to sit on six-under, his effort on the 18th could have seen him break the course record. However, having found the sand off the tee, he then played his bunker shot to another trap, this time right of the pin.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO