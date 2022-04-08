ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

McIlroy a bit frustrated but eager for more in Masters

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy opened his Masters with a pair of 73s that left him in the mix, if a...

localnews8.com

The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
CBS LA

Tigers Woods doesn't win at Masters, but finishes strong in comeback tournament

Tiger Woods walked up the 18th fairway, removed his cap and acknowledged roars from the patrons at Augusta National.He wasn't even close to winning the Masters. And it didn't matter.Woods shot a 6-over round of 78 on Sunday in the final round. He finished at 13 over for the week, his total of 301 by far his worst at the Masters and one shot off his worst 72-hole score ever as a professional.None of the numbers seemed that significant.This was Woods' comeback tournament that came just over a year after the car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, or worse. He said coming into the Masters that just getting back was an accomplishment.Woods was limping throughout his final round, and the limp seemed much worse Sunday than it was earlier in the Masters.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters after holding off stunning Rory McIlroy surge

It was not until after The Masters was won that Scottie Scheffler looked human after all. It turns out even the world number has a four-putt from time to time, only this one at the 18th at Augusta sealed the green jacket. It was the first instance this week that Scheffler had not looked every part the best player in the game, after four days of emphatically answering those questioning whether his rise to that ranking was too quick to be deserved. His hiccup at the last only went to prove how meticulous his performance had been until that point,...
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

"It's like I hit a thousand putts" Tiger Woods after worst Masters round

Tiger Woods admitted after his worst ever round at The Masters it was like he hit "a thousand putts". There was always a big question over whether or not the 46-year-old would endure four days of walking at Augusta National. Woods was up for the fight and suggested he is...
GOLF
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler says he ‘cried like a baby’ ahead of the final Masters round

World number one Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title.Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail. I...
GOLF
WAAY-TV

Florence’s Stewart Cink sinks hole-in-one at the Masters

Friday was a great day for Stewart Cink at Augusta National!. Cink, who was born in Huntsville. grew up in Florence and attended the former Bradshaw High School, shot a hole-in-one on the 16th hole in Friday’s round at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. His son Reagan was at...
FLORENCE, AL

